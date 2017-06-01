Gr8 Weekend Events: Richmond Greek Festival, Fight Against Domestic Violence, Strawberry Faire and more

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Whitney Harris tells you what’s going on this weekend in Central Virginia.

Saturday

Head on over to the 42nd Richmond Greek Festival from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Here you can enjoy great food, dancing, and music. There will also be art, jewelry and other amazing finds at the International Bazaar.

Stop by the first annual “Fight Against Domestic Violence” Charity Ride hosted by the Tuskegee Airman Motorcycle Club of Richmond. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Carol Adams Foundation Inc. The ride will take you through the city of Richmond with a police escort followed by a ceremony and vendors. Th event starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. and will begin at the Arthur Ashe Junior Athletic Center on N. Boulevard.

Looking for something sweet? Head on over to the Ashland Strawberry Faire. This one day event is jam packed with strawberries, family events and vendors. Proceeds from the event will provide scholarships and grants to local non-profits groups. This event will be held at Randolph-Macon College from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday

Enjoy a day celebrating paws with pints! The Virginia Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers is hosting Richmond’s first annual “Barkitecture and Kitty Couture Event.” Here you’ll get some cool and innovative dog houses and kitty cottages created by their very own design community. A portion of the proceeds go to the Richmond Annual League. The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Isley Brewing Co. on Summit Ave. in Richmond.

Superheroes are taking over Richmond today! You can join the Heart Heroes and Mended Little Hearts of Central Va. at Bryan Park for the second annual “Superhero Heart Run!” This is a family-friendly, super-hero themed 5K and 2K to raise awareness for congenital heart effects-so bring your cape! Check in and family activities begin at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K and 2K begin at 10:30 a.m.

ARC Summer Fest continues today. Check out this community festival that has family events for all ages including live music, wine tasting, outdoor movies and more! This event is from noon to 4 p.m. at the Greater Richmond ARC on Saunders Ave.

Stop by the Virginia Historical Society Summer Book Sale today. For the first time ever, they’ve got vinyl. Check it out between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and you can rack up on gently used fiction and non-fiction books at discounted prices. All money raised from the sale will support their educational initiatives.

