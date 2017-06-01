Georgia mother charged with murder after 3-year-old drowns in family pool

ATLANTA, GA (WCMH) — A Georgia woman has been charged with murder after her 3-year-old son drowned in an above-ground pool.

Bartow County Sheriff’s Office deputies told local media that the boy’s body was found in the pool on Memorial Day and an autopsy confirmed the toddler died as a result of drowning.

The boy’s mother Bobbie Jessica Prather, 32, has been charged with murder. Deputies didn’t explain how they thought the mother specifically killed the child but said it stems from child cruelty charges she’s currently facing.

Prather’s three other children have been placed in state custody.

