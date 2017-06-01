Freeman High School evacuated due to threatening notes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police say notes of a threatening nature were found in multiple bathrooms at Freeman High School Thursday morning.

According to an Henrico Police spokesperson, all students and staff have been evacuated to the football field.

Police are currently investigating.

DSF families: The school just sent you the following update to phone and email… (12:00 p.m.) pic.twitter.com/GViJMm6N9K — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) June 1, 2017

