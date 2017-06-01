Freeman High School evacuated after threatening notes found in bathroom

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students from Freeman High School say letters were found inside a school bathroom threatening the detonation of a bomb Thursday morning.

Pictures of the letters quickly spread among students through the social media app Snapchat. Eventually, school staff found out and called police.

The school was put on lockdown before everyone was evacuated.

Student Daniel Schier got to school late, but says he already had an idea of what was going on.

“I already knew because through Snapchat,” Schier said. “I knew what was happening when I got here. I went to the student parking lot down there and they wouldn’t let me go in (the school).”

The threat caused Henrico and Richmond police to respond, taking resources away from other areas.

“It is a big disruption,” said Lt. Anthony Mehfoud with Henrico Police.

Police say because of the size of the school, they needed help from multiple departments to search the property.

“They’re looking for any kinds of items that are out of place and with kids and book bags it’s very difficult to do and that’s why the evacuation order was given,” Mehfoud said.

Dozens of parents rushed to Freeman after hearing the news.

“I’m real frustrated because you don’t know in this day and time and all this stuff is going on you don’t know what is what,” said parent Shaunette Nelson.

Police found no threat.

Student Matthew Clark called it a ‘stupid’ prank.

“Freshman just joking around, which is really stupid because they’re wasting the police time and the staff’s time=, so it’s kind of ridiculous,” Clark suggested.

At this point, police are trying to figure out who wrote those letters. Authorities say it will be up to investigators whether charges will be filed.

