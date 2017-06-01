Federal judge declines to reconsider license suspension suit

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has decided to not reconsider a class-action lawsuit filed against the commissioner of Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

Judge Norman Moon is standing by his decision to dismiss the case from federal court saying in a May 22 ruling that the issues were “fairly litigated before” and new arguments plaintiff attorneys raised in a motion filed April 10 should have been submitted earlier in the litigation.

Moon noted reconsideration is an “extraordinary remedy that should be used sparingly.”

The Legal Aid Justice Center filed the lawsuit against the DMV in July on behalf of low-income drivers who lost their license for failing to pay court debts.

Plaintiff attorneys have 30 days from May 22 to appeal Moon’s decision.

