Cosby & James River meet again in 6A South Final

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — They just can’t seem to shake each other. Both Cosby and James River boys soccer teams spend much of their time together in the offseason for youth club FC Richmond, come school time the two program’s destinies have become intertwined.

Friday night, the Titans and Rapids will meet in the 6A South regional final for the second time in the last three season. Both needed a penalty shootout to get there.

Cosby upset Kellam on the road in penalties, returning home at the hour of two o’clock in the morning on Thursday.

James River held strong against Radford in penalties to clinch the regional final which the Rapids will host Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

While bragging rights will be on the line between the two Chesterfield schools for the regional title, both are just happy to be advancing to the 6A state tournament next weekend.