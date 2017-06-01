Chesterfield Police Chief to retire in September

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Col. Thierry G. Dupuis, the Chesterfield County chief of police announced Thursday that he has plans to retire in September.

Dupuis has served the residents of Chesterfield County and Richmond for the past 40 years and has served as Chesterfield’s chief of police since July 2007.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to have served our community and this region for the last 40 years as a law enforcement officer,” Dupuis said. “I am leaving you with a police department that is among the finest in the nation. The men and women of this department serve the needs of this community with honor and compassion. I am very proud to have served with them and worn the uniform of a Chesterfield County Police Officer for so many years.”

Dupuis began his law enforcement career in 1977 as a deputy with the Richmond City Sergeant’s Office before becoming a patrol officer with the VCU Police in 1978 and then the Chesterfield County Police Department in 1979. Dupuis has served in all the department’s major divisions and he is the first Chesterfield County chief to have held all ranks within the department, including officer, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, major and lieutenant-colonel.

Dr. Joseph P. Casey, Chesterfield’s County Administrator had this to say about Dupuis:

“Professionalism and ethics, two traits we look for in new officers, are ingrained within Chief Dupuis,” Casey said. “His greatest legacy is the renowned department he built upon those traits.”

The recruitment process for Dupuis’ replacement is planned to be announced by the Board of Supervisors at its upcoming June 28 meeting.

