Chesterfield girl holds yard sale to help fallen special agent’s family

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A 7-year-old Chesterfield County girl felt compelled to help after she learned of the death of Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter.

McKenna Caldwell heard that people were collecting money for the Walter family, so she asked her mom what they could do.

“She was like, ‘mommy, I want to give money,'” her mother, Laura Horton, explained. “I was like, ‘baby girl, I don’t have any money.’ So then she was like, ‘hmm, well we do have a playroom full of toys and we have stuff in the shed and I’m having a yard sale.’

“‘Ok baby girl, go for it.'”

So, McKenna made signs and planned her yard sale for after school on Thursday afternoon.

7 year old Chesterfield girl holds garage sale to raise money for fallen Virginia State Police special agent's family. pic.twitter.com/NsfAjYu9L8 — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) June 1, 2017

She didn’t put prices on the items; instead, the first grader asked buyers to make donations for their purchases. McKenna and her mom plan to donate all of the money to the Walter family.

“I believe it was important for her because she felt like she was going to help the family,” Horton added. “She’s having issues with understanding why something like this would happen. I can’t answer those questions because I don’t understand it myself. So I’m thinking this is possibly giving her some closure knowing that she is going to help the family, even if it is a small part.”

Visitors to the sale also had the opportunity to paint rocks that will be dropped off at the memorial for Special Agent Walter.

If you would like to make a donation to support the family of Special Agent Walter, the Virginia State Police Association asks that you do it through them at this website. 100 percent of the donation will go to his family. Be sure to write “Walter’s Family” in the comments section when donating.

