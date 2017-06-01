Carver Middle School holds food drive in support of 100K Meals campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Last week, 8News kicked off the 100K Meals campaign at the Diamond and then during the “Top Of The Class” event at Kings Dominion. Both were a big success!

All of the food that is raised goes to FeedMore — the parent organization which helps to feed a hungry child throughout Central Virginia.

The 100K Meals campaign then made it’s way to Carver Middle School in Chesterfield County. The school held a food drive in support of the campaign.

Tori Johnson, a student at Carver and one of the organizers of the food drive, tells Matt DiNardo why her school wanted to participate in the food drive.

“Basically we wanted to use this because there are a lot of people at Carver Middle School who are fortunate enough to have a meal like most of us are,” Johnson said. “So we handed out flyers all around the school so that we can get the word around the school so that a lot of people could donate food to help feed the students here from Carver.”

Tori says the drive made her feel that people at her school really care about the community and those who are not fortunate enough to have a meal.

You can go to any Puritan Cleaners location and drop off food or funds. And if you do drop off food or funds, remember it’s things like tuna fish or peanut butter, those are the staples.

