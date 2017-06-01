Area fire departments offering bunks to visiting officers for Special Agent Walter’s funeral

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Metropolitan Richmond Fire and EMS are offering a free place for visiting officers in town for Special Agent Michael T. Walter’s funeral to sleep.

Fire Department leadership from Richmond, Henrico County, Chesterfield County, Hanover County and Powhatan County are making space in their bunkrooms for any out of town officers who want to attend for no charge.

In a statement on Facebook, Chesterfield County Fire and EMS said the following:

“We know that there are many LEO’s that will be traveling at their own expense, or with very limited support from their own agency. It is these members of the law enforcement community that we’d like to reach out to. We can provide you lodging, places to shower, eat, and share camaraderie with brothers and sisters behind the badge. Rooms will be available at various locations on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night.”

The same posting noted that all of the available rooms are within a one-hour drive of the funeral site, and that most of them are much closer than that. Rooms closer to Richmond International Airport than the funeral site are available as well.

The free rooms are available on a first come, first-serve basis.

Anyone interested should send an email with your name, agency name, the number of people traveling with you and your contact information to LEOLodging@gmail.com.

