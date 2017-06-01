$1 million winning Lottery tickets will soon expire if not claimed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two $1 million-winning lottery tickets were sold on New Year’s Day in Virginia and have not yet been claimed. One of the winning tickets was bought at a 7-Eleven on West Broad Street in Richmond. The other was purchased in Lynchburg.

By law, winning lottery tickets must be claimed or they will expire 180 days after the numbers were drawn.

This means that each of the tickets will become worthless at the close of business (5 p.m.), Friday, June 30, 2017, unless the winners come forward.

Ticket #111002 was purchased at 7-Eleven, 4601 West Broad Street in Richmond.

Ticket #283611 was purchased at Speedway, 3732 Campbell Avenue in Lynchburg.

All Virginia Lottery unclaimed prize money goes to the state Literary Fund. The Literary Fund is used entirely for educational purposes like upgrading technology in schools and funding teacher retirement. Since the Virginia Lottery was founded in 1988, more than $262 million in unclaimed prizes have gone to the Virginia Literary Fund.

Otherwise, the Lottery generates more than $1.6 million daily for Virginia’s K-12 public schools.

