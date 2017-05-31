Virginia State Police holding prayer vigil for Special Agent Walter

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police in cooperation with Richmond United for Law Enforcement will hold a prayer vigil for slain VSP Special Agent Michael T. Walter on Wednesday.

The vigil is set to start at 6:30 p.m. at the site of the State Police Vehicle Memorial site located in the front of the State Police Headquarters, 7700 Midlothian Turnpike.

Those attending will be joined together in unity and prayer. There will also be a memorial tribute to remember Special Agent Walter.

Flowers and balloons may also be left on the Police Unit in memory of Walter.

Please contact Richmond United for Law Enforcement with any questions at (804) 909-0038 or visit their Facebook Page.

If you would like to make a donation to support the family of Special Agent Walter, the Virginia State Police Association asks that you do it through them at this website. 100 percent of the donation will go to his family. Be sure to write “Walter’s Family” in the comments section when donating.

