Virginia officers to carry torch to support Special Olympics

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Law enforcement officials across Virginia are preparing to carry a torch to support the Special Olympics.

The eight-day Torch Run for the Special Olympics Virginia kicks off Friday and ends on June 9 with the opening of the Summer Games in Richmond.

Over the course of the 1,900-mile (3,058-kilometer) journey, officers from 14 regions will carry the Special Olympics Flame of Hope. On June 9, City of Richmond officers will run from the Capitol to University of Richmond’s Robins Stadium, where they will join athletes to kick off the Summer Games.

Officers involved in the torch run have raised $1.3 million for Special Olympics since June 2016. They’ve raised more than $19 million since the Torch Run began in 1986.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.