Virginia hunters record third best turkey hunting season

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia hunters had their third best spring turkey hunting season on record this year.

The Roanoke Times reports (http://bit.ly/2sjmHld ) that hunters killed 18,860 wild turkeys this spring, a 9 percent increase from last year.

The state record was set in 2015, at 20,580. Department of Game and Inland Fisheries forest game bird project leader Gary Norman said Virginia’s wild turkey population is at record highs, with a population estimated to be as high as 195,000.

The DGIF board recently rejected a proposal to increase the daily limit from one bird to two.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.