VIDEO: Howard U fires officers after woman dumped from wheelchair

The above video was obtained exclusively by 8News affiliate WJLA

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Howard University police officers recorded dumping a patient from a wheelchair outside the university’s hospital have been fired, along with their supervisor.

The hospital said the woman was treated and discharged appropriately, but what happened next was profoundly disturbing and won’t be tolerated.

WJLA-TV broadcast a bystander’s cellphone video of the April 24 scene. It shows a male officer pushing a barefoot woman to a bus stop. Her legs are flung in the air when he stops abruptly. A female officer and another male officer watch as she tumbles to the wet sidewalk.

According to The Washington Post, union president Gabriel Adegoke says the supervisor who ordered the woman removed was fired, but the second male officer at the scene was not.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.