Student wins Chesterfield contest with inspirational essay about grandfather

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One special student is the big winner of the annual Chesterfield County essay contest.

Watkins Elementary student Sandhya was the grand-prize winner of the essay contest for Older American’s Month. More than 230 essays were turned in from the nine elementary schools.

The contest gives students in grades 4-5 the opportunity to acknowledge older adults who have had positive impacts on their lives.

CCPS says Sandhya wrote about her grandfather, who grew up deaf, but didn’t let that stop him from his dreams and career. Nine other students were recognized for their essays.

