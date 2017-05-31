RPD investigating after video shows officer pulling weapon on Shockoe Bottom driver

RICHMOND Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating after a video that shows an officer pulling his weapon on a driver in the Main Street Station parking lot in Shockoe Bottom early Tuesday morning.

An 8News viewer who is related to a person in the vehicle shared the video with us, concerned that the police officer was not following protocol. The video shows an officer with his weapon drawn on a car. The officer eventually holsters the weapon and the car drives away.

In a statement, Richmond Police say the officer drew his gun after noticing another weapon inside the car.

“A Richmond Police Department officer was working crowd and traffic control early Sunday morning in Shockoe Bottom when he observed what he believed to be a deadly threat, a weapon inside a passing vehicle. The officer drew his service weapon and instructed the driver to better secure his weapon, which he did. The officer then holstered his weapon. The vehicle drove away. The incident is under review and investigation by the Department.”

