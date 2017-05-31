Richmond Police identify man fatally shot in Whitcomb Court

UPDATE: The Richmond Police Department has identified the person who was fatally shot last Wednesday night in Whitcomb Court as Tyreece D. Gayles, 28, of the 2500 block of Glenlea Avenue.

There have been no arrests in the incident.

_____

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead and another is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Whitcomb Court Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred around 10:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Ambrose Street.

Police tell 8News that once they arrived on the scene, they found a man dead of apparent gunshot wounds inside one of the apartments. A few minutes later. they learned of a second victim who took themselves to the hospital.

Police said the second victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

So far, police have not released the identity of the victim who died, nor have any arrests been made.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the shooting to call Major Crimes Detective Gary Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

