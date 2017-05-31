Rabid fox bites woman in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police say a woman was bitten by a rabid fox at an Henrico County home on Friday.

An Henrico County police spokesperson says Animal Protection responded to the home located in the 3800 block of Vawter Avenue for a report that a woman had been bitten on her leg by a fox.

The officer found the fox in a nearby yard and was submitted to the State Lab for rabies testing, where a positive test result was received.

The person exposed to the fox received medical treatment immediately and there were no additional animal or human exposures reported, police say.

This incident is the first confirmed positive rabies case for 2017 in Henrico County.

Henrico Police Animal Protection reminds the community to be sure to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations current to ensure the safety of their pets and the community.

