Police: Chesterfield teacher charged with rape, producing child porn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A teacher at James River High School accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile female who is related to him over a period of several years is facing a handful of charges, including rape.

David Kielbowick, 53, was arrested Wednesday and charged with rape, two counts of object sexual penetration, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by custodian and three counts of producing child pornography.

On May 25, police received a report that personnel at James River High School had found inappropriate photos in a book belonging to Kielbowick, who is a teacher at the school. Through investigation, police determined that, over a period of several years, Kielbowick had sexually assaulted a juvenile female who is related to him and produced child pornography involving the victim.

At this time, police are not aware of any additional victims in this case.

Kielbowick, of the 600 block of Fern Meadow Loop in Chesterfield County, is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond. Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.

The following statement was released on behalf of Chesterfield County Public Schools:

“These are very serious charges. The employee has been removed from and is not currently working in our schools. The school division continues to work with Chesterfield Police regarding their investigation.”

