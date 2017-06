RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court neighborhood.

Few details have been released at this time, but police sources tell 8News the shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Ambrose Street.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.