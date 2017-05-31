‘His legacy lives on forever’: Virginia State Police holds prayer vigil for Special Agent Walter

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police, in cooperation with Richmond United for Law Enforcement, held a prayer vigil for slain VSP Special Agent Michael T. Walter on Wednesday.

Walter was killed in the line of duty last Friday in Mosby Court.

The vigil was held at the site of the State Police Vehicle Memorial, located in the front of the State Police Headquarters at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike.

It was a somber evening as officers, friends and family shared stories of Walter’s life and remembered him as a ‘true American hero.’

“There is no greater love than to lay your life down for one another,” VSP Col. W. Steven Flaherty said. “Mike knew the life of service and sacrifice. In fact, he lived it.”

'I don't know anyone Mike would have rather been with that night.' — VSP Col. W. Steven Flaherty @8NEWS https://t.co/fpd2DR7SyO pic.twitter.com/IVVa0n9lUF — 8News WRIC Richmond (@8NEWS) May 31, 2017

The Richmond officer who was patrolling with Special Agent Walter the night he was killed also spoke to the crowd.

“Just so it’s in the record for all time that Mike did everything right,” RPD officer Chris Duane said. “He had total control of the situation. I know the only reason I’m here to talk to you guys is because Mike is the one who took that shot.”

'We will never forget him. His legacy will live on forever' — RPD officer who was on patrol w/ Special Agent Walter https://t.co/fpd2DR7SyO pic.twitter.com/4EFi0kHTNp — 8News WRIC Richmond (@8NEWS) May 31, 2017

Special Agent Walter was a decorated Marine veteran who also worked a security officer at VCU Medical Center. He is a 19-year veteran of the department and remembered as one of the best of the blue.

“The fact that we are all here means something,” Col. Flaherty said. “This unified presence speaks volumes. It’s a reminder of what Virginia law enforcement is all about.”

“I feel privileged I was able to be with him during his last few moments with us,” officer Duane added. “It goes without saying, we will never forget him. His legacy will live on forever.”

If you would like to make a donation to support the family of Special Agent Walter, the Virginia State Police Association asks that you do it through them at this website. 100 percent of the donation will go to his family. Be sure to write “Walter’s Family” in the comments section when donating.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.