Henrico schools seeking bus drivers, nutrition workers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is seeking full-time and substitute school nutrition workers and bus drivers for the 2017-18 school year.

Henrico schools’ director of pupil transportation Josh Davis says they need strong bus driver candidates for their summer training sessions

“This time of year we need to fill positions expected to open through summer attrition. We will be training new drivers for contracted and substitute positions for the school year 2017-18,” Davis says. “Successful candidates will also be offered part-time work in the summer.”

Members of the HCPS Human Resources, School Nutrition Services and Pupil Transportation departments will be at Henrico County Public Library’s new Varina Area Library on June 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to talk with interested candidates.

Applicants can apply online in advance here.

