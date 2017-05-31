Henrico officials issue building violation for Essex Village Apartments

Related Coverage Pregnant woman falls from balcony at Henrico County apartment

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County officials have issued a building violation for Essex Village Apartments after a pregnant woman fell from a balcony last week.

Building inspectors said the balcony is not safe for use, and that apartment management need to get a building permit to repair it and have it inspected before anyone uses it again.

Last week, Congressman Donald McEachin said it was time to close the complex. that has been plagued by issues and complaints from tenants.

“We just need to shut it down, get vouchers for these folks,” he told 8News Investigative Reporter Kerri O’Brien.

