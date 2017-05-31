Democratic challenger says Church Hill campaign office broken into

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A Virginia Democrat mounting a primary challenge says his campaign office was broken into and vandalized.

Alex Mejias said in a statement that cash and a suitcase were stolen from his office in Church Hill. He said sensitive campaign documents were rifled through and may have been stolen as well.

“Yes, our office was broken into. Some cash was taken as well as a suitcase with my personal belongings. Some of our campaign papers were also found on the floor, but it doesn’t appear that anything is missing. We did file a police report. I want to add that in no way do I believe that this was politically motivated. I have a lot of respect for Delegate McQuinn, who has served the community faithfully for years – she would never do something like this. Unfortunately, break-ins happen, I think it’s just a coincidence.”

Mejias said his office suffered water damage from vandalized piping. He said his office was the only building targeted in the area.

Mejias, an attorney, is facing Del. Delores McQuinn in a Democratic primary.

