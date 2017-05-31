Defense a work in progress as Redskins continue OTAs

ASHBURN, Va. (WRIC) — In the second set of organized team activities at the Washington Redskins practice facility, head coach Jay Gruden has more pieces to work with defensively than any year prior to this off-season.

The team used it’s first through third round picks to take all defensive players in this year’s NFL Draft: defensive lineman Jonathan Allen and linebacker Ryan Anderson (both from the University of Alabama), as well as defensive back Fabian Moreau out of UCLA.

They’ve also added safety D.J. Swearinger from Arizona, defensive lineman Terrell McClain from Dallas, and linebacker Zach Brown from Buffalo during free agency to add depth and experience.

It will be up to first year Redskins’ defensive coordinator Greg Manusky, who served as the team’s outside linebackers coach last season, to put all the pieces together to improve a defense that was 28th in total defense (377.9 YPG) and last on third downs (47% conversion pct.) in the NFL in 2016.