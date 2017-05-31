Crews set to break ground on Chesterfield elementary school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crews are set to break ground on the new Beulah Elementary School in Chesterfield County on Wednesday.

Beulah is one of the school projects from the 2013 Bond Referendum.

The school will replace the existing one, which was built in 1928. The replacement will be built in a different location in an effort to make it more centrally located in the attendance zone.

The school is expected to be complete in August of 2018.

The groundbreaking is at 11 a.m.

