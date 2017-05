VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Wesleyan Marlins returned to campus Tuesday, National Championship trophy in tow.

The Marlins won the softball program’s first ever national title by sweeping the championship series with St. John Fisher (NY) on Monday. The Marlins won 5-0 in game one and 1-0 in game two to clinch the title.

Seven Marlins players played their high school softball in Central Virginia, including freshman pitcher Hanna Hull.