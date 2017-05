GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC) — The Glen Allen High School faculty, students, and band gave the perfect send off for their school’s retiring Henrico County Police Officer Craig Burton.

Burton served for 36 years. He gave a final walk filled with applause and admiration of his entire Jaguar family.

8News would like to wish Officer Burton the best of luck!

