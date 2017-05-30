U.S. Marshals warn of nationwide phone scams hitting Richmond, Norfolk

WASHINGTON (WAVY/WRIC) — The U.S. Marshals are warning residents of nationwide telephone scams taking place in both the Richmond and Norfolk areas.

In the scam, individuals claiming to be marshals, court officers, or other law enforcement officials try to collect a fine in lieu of arrest for failing to report for jury duty.

The U.S. Marshals says it does not call anyone to arrange payment for fines over missed jury duty or other infractions.

Callers in another scam are claiming the person has won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes and has to pay a fee to claim the prize.

The U.S. Marshals says the scammers may provide information such as badge numbers, names of officials and federal judged to appear credible.

The callers may also fake their phone ID to appear as if they are calling from the court or a government agency.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Norfolk office says there have been multiple reported incidents in Richmond and Norfolk over the past few weeks.

The Marshals Service is urging the public not to give away personal information to unknown callers, even if they sound legitimate.

You can report any scams or incidents to your local U.S. Marshals Service office.

