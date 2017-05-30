Tractor-trailer wreck shuts down I-95 south in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer has shut down all southbound lanes of I-95 in the City of Petersburg. The wreck occurred around 12:40 p.m., just south of the I-85 interchange.

According to police, a 2012 Freightliner was traveling northbound when it was struck in the right front tire by a 2013 Honda Accord, causing the tractor trailer to strike the left barrier wall and topple into the southbound lanes. No vehicles traveling southbound were involved in the wreck.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, although five passengers were transported to Southside Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was also transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the tractor-trailer was hauling 36,000 pounds of watermelons.

Police estimate that the southbound lanes will be closed for another two hours. The left northbound lane of I-95 is also closed as HAZMAT crews work to contain the fuel spill.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

