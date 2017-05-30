Police: Woman intentionally started house fire that killed husband

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford County woman has been charged with multiple felonies after police say she intentionally sparked a house fire that resulted in the death of her husband.

The fire occurred on May 1 at a home on Devonshire Lane in the Hampton Oaks subdivision of Stafford County.

After a month-long investigation, detectives determined that 52-year-old Lisa Schulken Bartosch, who lived at the home, started the fire intentionally. Her husband, 51-year-old Schott Michael Bartosch, was injured in the fire and succumbed to his injuries on May 29, according to police.

L. Bartosch has been charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding and arson. Police say additional charges are pending.

She is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

