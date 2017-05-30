Man suffers life-threatening injuries in downtown Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police responded to a shooting in downtown Richmond late Tuesday morning.

Police have confirmed with 8News that a man was shot on N. 3rd and E. Broad Streets. He suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police also say the shooting is an isolated incident.

No other details of the shooting were released.

