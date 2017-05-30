Police investigating after man shot in Randolph neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Richmond’s Randolph neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Richmond Police tell 8News the man was shot near S. Randolph and Claiborne Streets around 12:30 a.m.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s currently no word on any suspect information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.