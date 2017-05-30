Multiple residents displaced following fire at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A number of people are without a home after a fire destroyed several units of an apartment complex in Henrico County Tuesday evening.

The fire occurred at the 11 North at White Oak apartment complex located at 11 N. Laburnum Avenue near 9 Mile Road.

Fire crews tell 8News that four units were destroyed. It is unclear at this time exactly how many people have been displaced.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

