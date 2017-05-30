Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in surgery after being stabbed in South Richmond late Monday night.

Richmond Police tell 8News that around 11 p.m., the man was stabbed several times in the back on the 3200 block of Kenyon Street.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect is believed to be known to the victim.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

