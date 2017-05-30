Man critically wounded in Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in Petersburg Tuesday night.
Police tell 8News the shooting occurred in the 900 block of Rome Street. The victim was shot in the chest and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
No other details or suspect information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
