Man critically wounded in Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in Petersburg Tuesday night.

Police tell 8News the shooting occurred in the 900 block of Rome Street. The victim was shot in the chest and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

No other details or suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.