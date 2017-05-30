Man charged in connection to fatal shooting of Trooper Walter expected in court Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The man charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Virginia State Police Special Agent Mike Walter is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Travis A. Ball, 27, is being held without bond and is charged with one count of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He’s expected to be arraigned on more charged today.

Ball was taken into custody without incident in Northumberland County Saturday morning.

State Police believe Ball fired a single shot at the Special Agent Walter during an incident in Mosby Court Friday evening. Police say Ball was the passenger of the car and ran away after the shooting. Walter was rushed to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

8News learned Ball has a criminal history that dates back to 2008. In Richmond, Ball was convicted in 2014 for two counts of assault and battery and destruction of property. In Lancaster County, Ball has previous convictions for destruction of property, public drunkenness, misdemeanor assault, destruction of property and cruelty to animals

Ball is expected to be arraigned in Richmond General District Court today.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.