Man charged in connection to fatal shooting of Trooper Walter appears in court

UPDATE: The man charged in connection to the shooting death of Virginia State Trooper Michael Walter made his first court appearance via video conference Tuesday morning in Richmond General District Court.

Travis A. Ball was denied bond and no new charges were brought forth during his arraignment.

Ball is still charged with one count of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police said on Saturday that additional charges are pending.

He was appointed a public defender and will back in court on July 13 for a preliminary hearing in the Manchester Courthouse.

Ball’s lawyer can request a bond hearing at a later date.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The man charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Virginia State Police Special Agent Mike Walter is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Travis A. Ball, 27, is being held without bond and is charged with one count of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He’s expected to be arraigned on more charged today.

Ball was taken into custody without incident in Northumberland County Saturday morning.

State Police believe Ball fired a single shot at the Special Agent Walter during an incident in Mosby Court Friday evening. Police say Ball was the passenger of the car and ran away after the shooting. Walter was rushed to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

8News learned Ball has a criminal history that dates back to 2008. In Richmond, Ball was convicted in 2014 for two counts of assault and battery and destruction of property. In Lancaster County, Ball has previous convictions for destruction of property, public drunkenness, misdemeanor assault, destruction of property and cruelty to animals

Ball is expected to be arraigned in Richmond General District Court today.

