Henrico County official: Residents of Essex Village Apartments ‘deserve acceptable quality of life’

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Residents have been sounding off about the conditions at Essex Village Apartments in Henrico County after a pregnant woman fell from a second-floor balcony last week. Now, county officials are also calling for action.

Since last year, Henrico County has issued 140 code violations against the Section 8 property for issues like mice, faulty guardrails, raw sewage spills and more.

“The inspections that we’ve done, the meetings that we’ve had with both the management company, the owner of the complex, with HUD, have all been focused on improving the quality of life for the residents in that complex,” Henrico County’s Deputy Manager of Public Safety, Colonel Douglas Middleton, said.

Col. Middleton says it’s up to the owner of Essex Village to bring the building up to code.

Despite the many violations the county has already issued, further action would have to come from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“The folks that live there, particularly when you consider that the complex is funded primarily with federal dollars, which are taxpayer dollars, they deserve an acceptable quality of life,” said Col. Middleton.

Just last week, Congressman Donald McEachin called for the apartment complex to be torn down and for residents to receive moving vouchers.

Meanwhile, residents like Robert Bacon say, “I’d like to see improvements. I mean, a change in management, something…something to uplift these people.”

