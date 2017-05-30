Del. Bourne: ‘Everyone has to be involved’ to target violence in Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Everything needs to be on the table to find a solution to the violence. That’s what the delegate representing Mosby Court is saying Tuesday.

Capitol Bureau reporter Evanne Armour was with Del. Jeff Bourne (D-71st) as he took his first walk through the community after the shooting death of Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter.

“My heart goes out to the Walter family and friends but also to the Mosby community,” said Bourne.

Bourne says his priority is making sure communities are healthy, thriving and safe.

“By and large, people are tired of the violence and tired of the tragedy,” he said.

In the days following Special Agent Walter’s death, the police presence in the Richmond neighborhood is hard to miss. On Tuesday, marked vehicles circled the streets every few minutes.

But Bourne says it’ll take more than that for lasting change.

“Everyone’s got a role to play. Everyone’s got a part to play,” he said. “I would just encourage everyone to get involved. Do something.”

He says it can be something as simple as mentoring a child. But he says change can also come from the Capitol.

“At the end of the day, we as lawmakers have to step up and say you know, gun violence is plaguing our communities and so how can we enact common sense gun laws and restrictions that will help us keep our communities safe?” he said.

If re-elected in November, Bourne plans to push for what he calls common sense gun laws and restrictions in the 2018 session of the General Assembly.

