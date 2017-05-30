Chesterfield school uses ‘100K Meals’ campaign to teach community service

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the past 8 years, 8News has taken the lead with Puritan Cleaners to raise 100,000 meals for FeedMore.

And for the past six years, one school in Chesterfield County has made it part of the yearly program to teach their students how to give and help out the community in which we live.

This year, Open Arms Christian Child Development Center has stepped up once again by donating food which will go into our campaign and to Feed More to help feed kids across Central Virginia.

FeedMore is Central Virginia’s core hunger-relief organization comprised of programs like the Central Virginia Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, the Mobile Pantry and Kids Cafe.

Spanning nearly one-third of the state, across 34 counties and cities, FeedMore serves more than 200,000 individuals in the region’s most vulnerable populations – children, families, and seniors. Working together to efficiently and effectively fight hunger, FeedMore’s multi-tiered approach and comprehensive programs are dedicated to nourishing the community while empowering lives.

During the 100,000 Meals Campaign, 8News is hosting several events to help spread the word, bring awareness and raise food and funds. Here are the events still left:

Thursday, June 1

We will be broadcasting live for Good Morning Richmond at the Midlothian Store, 11665 Midlothian Turnpike. You can swing by on your way to work, make a quick drop off of food or funds and we will give you a Sugar Shack donut to take on your way.

Wednesday, June 7

We will be broadcasting live for Good Morning Richmond at the Staples Mills location, 1807 Staples Mill Road. This is a chance for you Northside residents to come help out

Thursday, June 8

We will be broadcasting live in the Fan for 8News at 9 a.m. and 8News at Noon. We will be at the Robinson St. location, 200 N. Robinson Street.

If you can’t make it to any of these events or to any Puritan Cleaners for the 100,000 Meals Campaign, you can donate online through our secure and verified website through Feed More by clicking here.

