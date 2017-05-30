Cameron Gallagher Foundation reaches 14K teens in first year

Related Coverage Hundreds party with a purpose to shine a light on mental illness

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In its first year, the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation has reached more than 14,000 teens.

Guests spoke to local students about their struggles with mental health as teens in honor of Gallagher, who wanted to raise awareness about teen mental health and help those who needed it find help.

Cameron Gallagher died after collapsing during the Shamrock Half Marathon in Virginia Beach in 2014.

From April 2016 through April 2017, the CKG Foundation hosted workshops at several area high schools, including Deep Run High School, Godwin High School and St. Christopher’s School.

The foundation says it hopes to establish partnerships with even more schools in the 2017-2018 school year.

