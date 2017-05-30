Blackhawk Gym holding prayer vigil for Trooper Mike Walter

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — A prayer vigil in honor of slain Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter will be held in Powhatan Tuesday evening.

The vigil is set to start at 7:30 p.m. at the Blackhawk Gym parking lot located at 2515 Anderson Highway.

All attendees are asked to park in the lot of the adjoining shopping center at the corner of Dorset Road and Anderson Highway.

“Dress is casual with participants being encouraged to wear your Powhatan Black and Orange,” an organizer of the vigil said. “You are also encouraged to bring black, orange and blue balloons to be released during the vigil.”

A prayer vigil will also be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Virginia State Police Headquarters located at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike. Flowers and balloons will be left in memory of Special Agent Walter.

