13-year-old girl drowns in Fredericksburg pool

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a teenage girl drowned in a Fredericksburg pool Saturday afternoon.

A Fredericksburg Police spokesperson says officers responded to the Camden Hills Apartment Complex pool for a reported drowning at approximately 12:30 p.m.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they located a lifeguard performing CPR on a young teenager.

The 13-year-old girl was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Richmond, where she was pronounced dead Monday morning.

The investigation remains ongoing.

