Virginia’s fallen heroes to be remembered at Va. War Memorial

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 61st Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony will be held Monday at the Virginia War Memorial.

The ceremony, co-hosted by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and the American Legion 11th District, will be held in the Memorial’s E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater and Shrine of Memor located at 621 S. Belvidere Street.

The public is invited to honor and remember family members, friends and fellow citizens who have given the ultimate sacrifice in military service to our Nation – from the Revolutionary War to today’s Global War on Terrorism. The program will also include special acknowledgment of Virginian’s who lost their lives in military action over the past year.

Major General Timothy P. Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia, will deliver the keynote address. Program participants will include Virginia Delegate Richard Anderson, chairman of the Virginia War Memorial Board; Al Hillman, Commander, American Legion 11th District; and Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director.

Music will be provided by the Powhatan High School; the St. Andrews Legion and Benedictine Cadet Pipes and Drums; Bugles Across America; and the 392nd Army Band, Fort Lee.

The program will be followed with a wreath laying ceremony.

Admission to the ceremony and the Paul and Phyllis Galanti Education Center is free. Parking will be available in the Memorial lot, in the VHDA lot and deck next door, and in the Afton Chemical lot at Spring and Belvidere Streets.

