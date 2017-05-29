Virginia Wesleyan captures first ever National Championship in softball

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. — The Virginia Wesleyan Marlins swept the St. John Fisher Cardinals in a best-of-three series Monday in Oklahoma City to capture the first National Championship in the softball program’s history. Former Central Virginia high school players were key to the achievement.

The Marlins feature seven players that played their high school softball in Central Virginia, including star freshman pitcher Hanna Hull, who graduated from Clover Hill High School. Hull pitched a one-hit shut out in the first game and recorded 13 strike outs as VWU defeated St. John Fisher 5-0. Glen Allen alumna Kiersten Richardson was one-for-four with a run scored in the game. Cassetty Howerin and Blake Henderson both homered in the win.

Courtney Wright (Orange County) pitched game two and was also able to hold the Cardinals scoreless. Howerin provided the game’s only run on an RBI double in the 5th.

The Marlins also feature Beth Ford (Patrick Henry), Jessica Lindsay (Manchester), Megan Meindl (Cosby), Amanda Archer (Amelia County), and LeAnn Adkins (Dinwiddie).