Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for larceny suspects

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating three men suspected in several larcenies on May 25, 2017.

Authorities say the crimes happened in the Industrial Park area of the county. The suspects were seen leaving in a pickup truck and light-colored SUV.

If you have any information that can help deputies, call 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822. You can also visit this website, or text SEE911 to CRIMES (274637).

