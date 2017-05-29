Sandston community gathers for annual Memorial Day Parade

SANDSTON, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of community members gathered Monday for the 9th annual American Legion Post 242 and Battlefield Post 144 Sandston Memorial Day Parade.

Preceding the event was a veterans’ recognition ceremony at Seven Pines National Cemetery.

During the parade, a fleet of vehicles took off and hundreds watched to honor those that fought and died for the country.

“We do this event every year for those that gave the ultimate sacrifice,” American Legion Post 242 Commander Temple Ancarrow Jr. explained.

He said that originally they were not going to host the event, but with the high demand from the local community, it was a must.

“Area business people contacted us and said you got to do it, people love the parade and festivities,” Ancarrow Jr. said.

Ancarrow Jr. said he wanted those that came out to the event to remember that, “if it wasn’t for them that gave it all we wouldn’t have our freedom today.”

For the community, resident Diane Smith said that this parade brings everyone together.

“[We’re] able to come together as a family,” she said.

She also says that today is a reminder to honor those that served and to say thank you.

“My son-in-law is in the military, so it’s all to thank everybody for helping to keep us safe,” Smith added.

