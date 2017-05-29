Prayer vigil to be held Monday in honor of VSP Trooper Mike Walter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — United Communities Against Crime will be holding a prayer vigil Monday night in honor of slain Virginia State Police Special Agent Mike Walter.

Trooper Walter, 45, was shot and killed during an incident in Richmond’s Mosby Court Friday evening.

Walter lived in Powhatan County with his wife Jamie Walter and three children, ages 14, 9 and 6.

Police said Walter was known throughout Powhatan County for more than just his police work, but also his commitment to bettering the lives of local youth.

Along with his wife, he founded and ran a nonprofit organization called the Powhatan Youth Wrestling and Community Development Corporation. Through this and the Blackhawk Gym, he worked to mentor disadvantaged youth while fostering their talents through physical fitness and sportsmanship. As a way to honor their beloved Coach Mike, his wrestlers will be competing at the annual Rumble in the Rodeo in Powhatan next weekend.

'Bijou' the dog Special Agent Mike Walter took in, stopped by to take a picture at the memorial on VSP Headquarters' front lawn. #GMRVA pic.twitter.com/rFU8Z4Jf6v — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) May 29, 2017

As for tonight, the “Unity In Our Community Prayer Vigil” is set to take place at 5 p.m. on the 1900 block of Reed Street in Mosby Court.

Those attending are asked to bring candles and blue and black balloons.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.